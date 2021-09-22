Tony Wood is larger than life — or that’s what Mark Wiggins thinks about his friend.
That’s because Wood has done something no one else in the country has accomplished. It all started when Wood crashed his parent’s vacation to Alaska, a place he had always wanted to go. When they told him they were going, he asked them to wait for him. They enjoyed Alaska, but Wood fell in love with it. When it was time to go home, he told them he was staying.
Things didn’t happen for Wood over night, but in 1993 he began working at a fishing lodge in Naknek, Alaska. Then in 2003, he went to King Salmon and opened up his own fishing business — just taking people fishing. He had already worked for another fishing company, and he wanted to start his own. Now Wood owns the only independent seafood company in the states. He still fishes, mostly for Sock Eye salmon, with other hired fishermen, but now he owns and operates his own processing plant and shipping division. That’s what makes Tony’s Salmon and other seafood different – and better.
Most seafood fishermen sell to processing companies. Those companies then sell to other companies for packaging, many times sending the best quality to Indonesia or China. The rest sit in the processing warehouses for several days and then are sold to big box stores in the US.
So, much of the time, customers are buying and eating seafood that has been back and forth between countries and has sat in warehouses for days to be packaged by various big box places with their name on it.
Internet companies that advertise sending it to you direct are companies that bought it from these warehouses and sell it on the internet for around $35 per pound. But no traveling for Tony’s seafood. It comes off the boat, is processed that day, and is shipped out within another one-day period. So, after Rotary club members seeing a video about what Tony (now his Wild Alaska Seafood Co) can do, the Rotary Club decided to adopt a new project. Wood has agreed to sell it to Rotary Club of Madison County for wholesale prices – less than $19 per pound. And he will deliver it personally to his friend Mark Wiggins who will help him take if off the truck in Ila and hand it directly to those who have ordered it.
Yes, seafood lovers in Madison County can now know for sure where their dinner is coming from.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
