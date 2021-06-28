Bruce Azevedo installed the new Rotary officers for 2021-2022 at the club’s June 25 meeting.
Matt Berryman was pleased to hand over the gavel to Mike Williams, making Berryman past-president and Williams incoming president. Andrew McCannon took the oath for the office of vice-president with his presidency beginning in 2023, and Harry Rice took the secretary position that John Cass has filled for the past 11 years. Mike Morris kept his job as treasurer. Directors for 2021-2022 are Neil Azevedo, Josh Chandler and Cass.
Berryman thanked the club for a good year and for the support he had received in this difficult time of going dual face-to-face and virtual. The club thanked Berryman by giving him a standing ovation for all his efforts in the past year.
After the gavel passed, Williams told the club that he was depending on the members to give him the same support they always gave the president and that he hoped he could do as well as the past leaders.
He discussed his goals for the next year. He felt Rotary, like most organizations, fell into the world of technology unprepared during the pandemic, and he felt the club was fortunate to have leaders like Neil Azevedo and Berryman to get through the transition to virtual meetings. However, if the club has learned anything from their efforts, it is to focus on technology, and that will be William’s focus in the coming year. To begin this effort, Williams has added a new board position of technology chair, and Bo Boykin has accepted this challenge for the coming year. His second focus will be on membership with an effort to increase the number of members as well as the involvement of each. It appears that 2021-2022 will be another good Rotary Year.
Ellen Cowne provides news for the Rotary Club of Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.