Ferst Readers of Madison County will provide books to more than 100 children in the county for a year thanks to the Rotary Club of Madison County’s donation of $900.

Katie Morris, Rotary member and Chair of the Ferst Readers Madison County Action Team, attended the Nov. 14 Rotary Club of Madison County board meeting to request a donation on behalf of Ferst Readers, and shared her passion for the program and education. The Rotary Club of Madison County designated that part of the donation be used to supply books to be distributed from the Madison County Food Bank, and the remainder of the funds are to be deposited so that local families can enroll their children in the program.

