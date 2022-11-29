Ferst Readers of Madison County will provide books to more than 100 children in the county for a year thanks to the Rotary Club of Madison County’s donation of $900.
Katie Morris, Rotary member and Chair of the Ferst Readers Madison County Action Team, attended the Nov. 14 Rotary Club of Madison County board meeting to request a donation on behalf of Ferst Readers, and shared her passion for the program and education. The Rotary Club of Madison County designated that part of the donation be used to supply books to be distributed from the Madison County Food Bank, and the remainder of the funds are to be deposited so that local families can enroll their children in the program.
“Basic education and literacy are one of the seven areas of focus for Rotary International,” said Club President Martin Kimsey. “We feel it’s important that we start here in our own community to ensure the children in Madison County are given the tools to succeed when they reach kindergarten.”
Ferst Readers was started by Robin Ferst in Madison, Georgia in 1999. The program provides age-appropriate books and a corresponding newsletter to children ages birth to 5 years old every month. In Madison County, roughly 1,200 children are eligible to receive Ferst Readers’ services. The cost of the program is $36 per year, per child. The goal of Ferst Readers of Madison County is to build sustainable funding so that every child under age 5 can enroll in the program and receive books.
“The support from The Rotary Club of Madison County has allowed Ferst Readers Madison County to launch our program with an important distribution around the holidays and added crucial funding so that children can enroll to receive books on a monthly basis” said Morris, Chair for Ferst Readers Madison County. “Having this program in our community has been a dream of so many and I am grateful to be a part of the team who has brought it to fruition. The interest and support from individuals, businesses and our local government has been encouraging as we begin the work of funding the program.”
Morris, a marketing professional and mother of three, learned about Ferst Readers nearly eight years ago, and through local connections has worked to bring the program to Madison County for the first time.
“I found Ferst Readers when my first son was born at Athens Regional Hospital almost eight years ago,” she said. “At the time, Ferst Readers was not available to Madison County residents. I now have three children and have recently relocated back to Madison County after living out of state for six years. As a mother, I know what a joy it is to continue to grow a child’s love of reading each month with a brand-new book. I especially love the selections because they are not books we are already familiar with and they are easy for my children to understand and enjoy.”
The 150 books donated by The Rotary Club of Madison County will be distributed from the Madison County Food Bank in Danielsville to families with children age 5 and younger throughout the holiday season.
Ferst Readers of Madison County is looking for more Community Action Team members and accepting donations. To sign up or learn more, email Madisoncountyga@ferstreaders.org.
