Parties are always delightful. But the Rotary Club’s annual Christmas party has an especially nice feature because this is where the annual awards are presented. This year was no exception as three of the club's four annual awards were presented.
The “Jean Harris Award” is given to a non-Rotarian woman who has been committed to her community and through her work, has made a difference. Larry Cox presented this award to Sue Carithers for her numerous committee work at Colbert Baptist Church as well her work with T.J. and Friends. Carithers is an election poll worker and volunteers at Athens/Piedmont Hospital. She is a member of the Comer Lions Club and is an active participant at the Christmas parade.
“If Sue had any free time, she would probably find another cause that needed her energy and expertise,” Rotary leaders said. “Madison County is richer because of Sue Carithers.”
The “Lee Arrendale Award” is given to a Rotarian who has made significant contributions in his chosen vocation while promoting high ethical standards. This year, Dallas Cowne presented this award to Matt Berryman.
“This year’s recipient has been a dedicated leader in the community for a little over a decade and an active Rotarian for maybe half that time--relatively small amounts of time, but his service and impact within our community and this organization has been anything but small.” Berryman is an assistant principal at Madison County High School.
“In the midst of lock-downs, tornado warnings, fights, social media hysteria, he exhibits the assurance and resolve that teachers need from their bosses,” said Cowne. Rotary leaders said Berryman is more concerned with the truth than with convenience, adding that he is always focused on the students and exemplifies the Rotary four ways test of the “things we think, say, and do.”
The Guardian of Ethics Award, named for Rotarian Robert S. (Bob) Stubbs II, was established to encourage and promote ideals of ethics in all vocations. This Vocational Service award identifies a Rotarian who exemplifies the attributes and passion for ethics in his or her vocation, business and personal life that Bob Stubbs exemplified. John Cass presented this award to Jeff Dillard.
“He always has a smile on his face, especially when he kneels down to talk to children,” said Cass.
“Jeff is a man of high morals and ethics and deserves to be recognized as this year’s recipient of the Robert Stubbs Guardian of Ethics Award,” said Rotary leaders.
The “William Chandler Citizen of the Year Award” can be to a Rotarian or non-Rotarian who has been a productive member of the community. Matt Berryman presented this award to Zach Mitcham. He noted that as editor of the Madison County Journal, Mitcham has covered everything from Christmas parades to Presidential elections.
“Whenever Zach reports community news, he does so by providing unbiased facts that are researched thoroughly, giving citizens the opportunity to form their own opinions,” said Berryman, who added that Mitcham is supportive of the Rotary club and publishes articles about their ramp building. He also prints the information on Rotary weekly programs in order to share these interesting presentations with others. Rotary leaders said news about school events, sports and academics are always in the paper because Mitcham supports accomplishments of young people in Madison County.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
