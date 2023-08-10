The Rotary Club of Madison County was recently presented with the Youth Service Award by the International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians (IFSR).
The IFSR Youth Service Award is awarded to a Rotary Club that renders service in support of Scout and/or Guide activities. This is not a Scouting award nor a Rotary award, but an IFSR award and is intended to reward Rotary Clubs who support local Scout and/or Guide Units and get it publicized in the media and online. The principles and goals of Rotary, scouting and guiding are closely aligned: character-building; service to country, to others, and to self; leadership skills; and world awareness. These are all incorporated into the programs and activities of each organization. “The values expressed in Rotary International’s motto and the four-way test greatly parallel those articulated in the Scout oath, law, motto and slogan,” Rotary Club leaders said. IFSR is composed of over a thousand Rotarians in 45 countries that work to promote Scouting and Guiding through their membership in Rotary.
