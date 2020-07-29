The ramp crew of the Madison County Rotary Club constructed its 783 ramp July 23, a handicap ramp on Chandler Road for Ann Embry.
Embry is a life-long resident of Madison County and worked briefly at the now defunct Westclox Plant in Athens. She subsequently worked for over 30 years at the University of Georgia as a budget analyst.
Her husband, William, who has passed, was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart Medal for wounds and a Bronze Star for valor. Embry recently had a serious fall where she broke several bones and, after treatment at a hospital, is now in a local recovery center.
In addition, she suffers from acute arthritis, which restricts her mobility and has required multiple surgeries. The handicap ramp built by the Rotary Club of Madison County will enable her to finish her recovery at her home with the attention of her family. Embry is a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville. The Embry family made a generous contribution to help defray the cost of materials for the ramp, enabling Rotary to continue building handicap ramps for the residents of Madison County.
