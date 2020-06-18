The Madison County Rotary ramp crew and volunteers constructed a 28-foot ramp and a 4x4 platform, Thursday, June 11 for Paul and Dianne Hanley, who live on Hanley Road in Madison County.
Both of them were in dire need of a ramp, as Paul is presently in the Landmark Hospital and going through rehab to attempt to regain the ability to walk so he can return home. He has been in and out of hospitals since 2013 when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He had surgery at Emory Hospital and it helped, but it returned in 2016 and he went through chemo. It did not work, so in January 2020 he had another operation that left him on life support and medically paralyzed.
His wife, Dianne, was also in need for the ramp, because the day after Rotary built the ramp she had knee surgery to have her left knee replaced, and will have the right one replaced in September. Paul graduated from Madison County High School in 1973 and met her when they were both working in Winn-Dixie Grocery Store. After working there, they purchased the P&D Grocery store on Hwy. 106 in 1986 and operated it until 1994. While Dianne and family worked the store, Paul was a professional fisherman and also worked for the Bond Marine Place in Danielsville. Dianne was a stay at home mom with her children for several years, but she did work for Cutler-Hammer, which is a division of Eaton for a few years. She is also a member of the Union Baptist Church. She told the crew members that she was very thankful to the Rotary Club and their volunteers for their help in getting the ramp up so Paul could come as soon as possible, and it would be a great thing for her.
She said the Rotary Club and their volunteers have been heroes for her and many other people. The family made a donation to help pay for the materials.
