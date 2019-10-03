The Rotary Club of Madison County constructed a handicap ramp Sept. 26 for a Vietnam War veteran who earned a Bronze Service Award in the war.
Rotary members along with volunteers completed a 24-foot handicap ramp for 72-year-old Douglas Rutledge, who lives on Fox Trail Road in Madison County. He needed a ramp because of falling and injuring himself. His wife, Suzanne, will also make use of the ramp. The couple attend Kingdom Jehovah Witness Church.
Rutledge, who has lived in Madison County for over 20 years, had a construction and remodeling company for many years. He served in the U.S. Army for four years and is a veteran of the Vietnam war. After that he joined the U.S. Air Force for four years in the security police. In Vietnam in 1967 thru 1968 he earned the Bronze Service Award for heroic actions during battle.
According to the medal citation, Rutledge was a member of a machine gun team “when he was called on to pin down an enemy position and silence it.”
“A patrol squad had been attacked by a Viet Cong force, entrenched in well-fortified bunkers. The platoon sergeant called the weapons team forward to lay a blanket of fire into the enemy position. Pfc. Rutledge and his crew attacked the bunkers then advanced to the crest of a small hill, still exposed to enemy fire, and continued their barrage until the Viet Cong force was silenced.”
Rutledge was honored for his “outstanding display of aggressiveness, devotion to duty and personal bravery.”
