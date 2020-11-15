The ramp crew of the Madison County Rotary Club constructed the 796th handicap ramp for John Freeman on Hwy. 29 in Madison County on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
John and his wife, Sara Nell, are life-long residents of Madison County where they raised their children, Stan, Scott and Sharon. John and Sara Nell worked many years in Madison County, Sara Nell in the Madison County School System and John based his commercial trucking operations from here. Early in his career John drove long-haul truck routes as an owner-operator where, over the course of many years, he delivered goods to every state in the continental United States. Later he drove his own dump truck locally for 20 years.
Both John and Sara Nell attend the Jones Chapel Methodist Church. Unfortunately, John recently broke his hip and has had a difficult recovery severely limiting his mobility. The Freeman family and friends made a generous contribution to the Madison County Rotary Club to help defray the cost of materials for the ramps allowing the ramp crew, Rotarians and volunteers, to provide more ramps for the citizens of Madison County.
(0) comments
