The ramp crew of the Rotary Club of Madison County constructed its 789th handicap ramp Sept. 10 for Billie Jones on Hwy. 106 in Madison County.
Jones was born in Commerce but considers himself a life-long resident of Madison County. He worked over 40 years as a truck driver in the poultry industry, working for Gold Kist and later for Pilgrim’s Pride. Billie and his wife, Teresa, have three boys: Thad, Matt and Wesley. They are all helping Billie, who suffers from diabetes, cirrhosis of the liver, congestive heart failure and is on oxygen support. Billie and Teresa attend the Jefferson Pentecostal Church.
“The Jones family made a generous contribution to help defray the cost of materials for the ramp, enabling Rotary to continue building handicap ramps for the residents of Madison County and surrounding areas,” said Rotary leaders.
Rotarians and volunteers on the ramp crew included Bob Padilla, Walton Hill, Ed Brown, Bruce Gandy, Alan Philips, Artry Bishop and Rodney Chandler.
