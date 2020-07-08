Members of the Rotary Club of Madison County and volunteers constructed a 32-foot handicap access ramp July 2 for Claude and Shirley Robinson of Cherokee Road in Madison County.
Claude is wheelchair bound has been fighting many health issues, including failing kidneys and liver, and diabetes. After several lengthy hospital stays, he has entered hospice at his home with his family.
Claude and Shirley both attended Madison County schools and Claude worked as a carpenter and held various other skilled jobs, and Shirley loves working in restaurants. She recently worked at the Ila Restaurant but is now home with Claude.
Claude was able to spend some time talking to the ramp crew as it was building the ramp. Rotary members were impressed by Claude’s spirit, love of family and his pride in his grandson, who will begin basic training in the U.S. Army this summer. After his first trip down the new ramp, Claude took the opportunity to offer a heart-felt thanks to all the workers and to Rotary. The family donated a window unit air conditioner to the Rotary Club to offset costs for the materials and to help others in Madison County.
