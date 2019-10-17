Rotary District Governor for District 690, Don Martin, visited the Madison County club Friday, Oct. 4, speaking on this year’s theme, “Rotary Connects the World.”
This theme was created by Mark Maloney, the International President, who said the vision for Rotary around the world was to impact the entire globe by working to kill polio.
Martin pointed out that Rotarians around the world have almost reached that goal. Only Pakistan and Afghanistan have polio in their countries. This goal was accomplished largely by Rotary Clubs working to raise funds to send the vaccine to places that needed it and by Rotarians traveling to these places to administer the vaccine. Polio will be finished in the year 2025, and Rotary International can take credit for fundamentally changing the world. Martin reminded the group, however, that even though it has been wiped out in America, if a person who carries the polio virus travels to the USA, we could get it if we don’t continue getting vaccinations. Lincoln said, “The world will greatly note and long remember….” Words said long ago but which apply to Rotary’s work to combat polio.
Martin thanked Calvin Ward for serving as chaplain to the district last year. He thanked Mike Morris for serving as district treasurer and Bruce Azevedo for serving as district president last year. Martin presented a pin to Neil Azevedo announcing that Neil would serve as Assistant District Governor next year.
District Governor Martin served the Madison County club by presenting the perfect attendance awards. Andrew McCannon and Mike Williams received perfect attendance awards for one year. Matt Berryman received a perfect attendance award for two years. Neil Azevedo and Linda Cox received awards for three years, and Josh Chandler for four years. Larry Cox had perfect attendance for eight years, and Alice Chandler’s award for 13 years was received by Wesley Chandler. Ed Brown’s attendance was perfect for 17 years, and Calvin Ward didn’t miss a meeting for 18 years. Jerry Coutant made up for missing meetings while he was up north, giving him 22 years of perfect attendance.
Wesley Chandler and Roy Gandy each have been present every Friday, at 7 am for Rotary meetings for 29 years.
“And this is what makes it possible for Rotary Clubs internationally to change the world,” Rotary leaders said.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
