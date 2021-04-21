Kim Shupe sold lots of houses the past two years and most in Madison County.
Shupe told Madison County Rotarians April 16 that Madison County is growing so rapidly that real estate sales are outgrowing the inventory, which should be enough for 10 months of sales.
And, consistent with the rule of supply and demand, the price of homes is following the market, Shupe surprised her audience with some pictures of homes that she sold recently with the price of each. The least expensive home she sold was a doublewide mobile home with a sales tag of $154,000, and she sold nothing under $100,000. An old house with no garage and in need of renovation sold for $205,000, and another home that was not even in living condition sold for $199,900 and would be priced at $375,000 after made livable. A house on a lake brought $795,000. While the housing market is high in other places as well, Madison County is seeing more sales at higher purchase prices. So, the obvious question is, what is happening in Madison County that creates the need for such a need for more homes?
Ms. Shupe said there was not only one cause for real estate values to go up, but the rule of thumb is that home sales follow school system evaluations. Since Madison County School System is now #16 in the state and expected to get even higher, and families often choose to move to an area where their children will get the best education, it follows that real estate values will be going up. Add to that the fact that Madison County is rated number one in agriculture, and the cost of a new home is shooting up like a balloon that a child loses his hold on. Throw in the idea that people are getting tired of the big city rat race and crime, and property values looks like a kite let go on a windy day.
The average cost of a home in Madison County is now $280,000 and stays on the market for a standard time of only 42 days. Making the situation even more costly is that only 26 homes are on the market right now. The typical cost of land here is $9,664 per acre, and building materials are sky high so building from scratch is not a good idea.
Shupe said that she is working with people from two hours. and more, away to find a place to live in a rural setting. Like it or not, Madison County is growing. Getting prepared for a growing population is going to require careful planning and collaboration. The question is, can Madison County stay ahead of its growth? Kim Shupe thinks it can.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
