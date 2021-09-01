Shiloh Fire Chief Butch McDuffie, second Vice President of Madison County Fire Fighters’ Association, reminded Rotarians how important volunteer fire fighters are to all rural areas, especially in Madison County.
Across the nation, 1.1 million firefighters risk their lives daily to protect others, and of that number, 700,000 are volunteers who get up in the middle of the night to take care of their neighbors and property. Most of these volunteers are middle aged or older because the average volunteer spends less than five years in service and because of family obligations among other reasons.
In the last 20 years, the calls have increased by 60 percent, but in the Shiloh community alone, the 18 volunteers of 10 years ago have decreased to only 10 today. The average age is 43 with no one under 28 years of age. Because these volunteers must have the same training, 125 hours, as the career firefighters to obtain the needed certificate, the time in training plus the danger involved, are red flags to many young family men.
Volunteers not only fight fires, but they serve as first responders, they provide customer service to those who don’t understand what they do or even that they serve voluntarily, and they operate equipment such as the “Jaws of Life” to save the lives of county neighbors. In Madison County, the average number of calls to medical first responders is over 2,000 per year.
The challenges they face are many. Recruitment is a problem because young people don’t volunteer as readily as they once did. Higher call volumes need more volunteers; however, the numbers of those desiring to become involved keep decreasing. Funding is certainly a challenge with 11 independent stations. Each station has equipment costing $10,000 per firefighter that has to be replaced every 10 years. The trucks cost around $170,000, and even though Madison County supports its departments with 1 mill property tax, when split between 12 different departments, that is only $60,000 each year. The county sales tax brought $80,000; however, that amount was for five years which meant $15,000 per year. Fund raisers such as the boot drive, the chicken mull dinners, and the “Touch a Truck” experience which is directed toward Madison County’s youth, are important to the funding of Madison County’s volunteer firefighters.
Anyone wanting more information or interested in assisting with fundraisers can call Butch McDuffie at 706-340-0000 or send an email to shilohfd1963@gmail.com. Or you can just call to say “Thank you, ” which is an always welcome sound to those who risk their lives to keep us safe.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.