Polar bears do not live in Norway. Mathilde Bugge Gisholt smiled when she told Madison County Rotarians about some misconceptions her new American friends have about her home country.
She confessed she was tickled when her American friends asked about Norway’s Thanksgiving traditions.
“In Norway, we don’t have Thanksgiving traditions because we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving,” she said.
Mathilde is the Rotary Club’s GRSP (Georgia Rotary Student Program) student going to UGA this year. GRSP is not an exchange student program because no student travel from the USA is involved. It began after World War II when Georgia Rotarian Will Watt had the idea that bringing young people from other countries to the USA would give them an opportunity to share their countries’ culture and bring better understanding about the world to these future adults. It ultimately brings a measure of world peace if young people come to an understanding of the people from other parts of the world. GRSP is uniquely a Georgia program, not having been adopted by Rotary clubs in other states. But it has been successful here for the past 75 years.
Mathilde spoke to Rotarians at their usual Friday meeting about her home country, Norway. Each GRSP student speaks to their supporting club twice each year ensuring that, not only do Georgia students get to understand the places from which these students come, but that adults also gain insight to other areas around the world.
This year, Frank Ginn and his wife, Robin, are the host family for Mathilde who is the 21st student they have had. Mathilde reminded Rotarians that Norway is a small country, with only 5.5 million people living on 148,729 square miles. Though it borders Russia, it is mostly surrounded by the ocean with every city is close to the beach. It tickled her, Mathilde said, when Georgians said the beach was only a five-hour drive because in her country, the shore is only about an hour from everywhere.
Mathilde shared some interesting facts about Norway. It has three additional letters to the alphabet, ÆØA. It has the world’s longest tunnel — 26 miles with a roundabout inside. Mathilde said it’s not always cold there. Though temperatures can get as low as -20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), sometimes Norway gets very warm, as hot as 30 degrees Celsius (86 F). This is not exactly a heat wave in Georgian’s experience, but is really warm to Mathilde. She showed a picture of a road sign directing cars to different cities in Norway. One city is named Hell. She said tourists love to take pictures of themselves in the snow-covered city so they can tell their friends back home they’ve been to Hell when it froze over.
Mathilde plans to major in social media when she returns to Norway. GRSP students do not declare a major when they are in Georgia because the credits they earn while they are here do not transfer to their home universities. It is a different kind of education going to school as a GRSP college student, and the knowledge they carry back to their home countries benefits not only them, but the communities back home where they share their new knowledge of America/Georgia. They become emissaries of peace.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.