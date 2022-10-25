The Rotary Club of Madison County is holding a “Wild Salmon & Seafood Fundraiser.”
The club uses this fundraiser to help fund the Handicap Program for Madison County and other community service projects. The Madison County Rotary has constructed 883 ramps to date.
Wild Alaska Salmon & Seafood (https://wildalaskasalmonandseafood.com) is a family-owned company that catches and processes the salmon that is sold directly the consumer. Captain Tony and his crew spend several months catching and processing salmon during the summer. If you would like the opportunity to be a part in supporting the community service projects conducted by the Rotary Club of Madison County and purchasing some of the best quality salmon and seafood on the market, you can reach out to any Rotary Club member in Madison County or send a text message to Mark Wiggins at 706-319-7985.
Besides salmon, the Rotary offers halibut and shrimp. Orders must be in by Nov. 5, and Wild Alaska Salmon and Seafood will be delivering the pre-orders Nov. 12, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Ila Restaurant in Ila. “Sustainability and quality are the top priorities alongside providing the best customer service possible and 100% satisfaction is guaranteed,” Rotary leaders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.