“Growing Giving is their motto, and they do it in Athens and surrounding counties including Madison, Oconee, Jackson and others.
They are the Athens Area Community Foundation, and their objective is philanthropy. AACF is a trusted guide for philanthropy. They serve as a trusted partner for local organizations, and they are well known to be trusted community leaders. So, the common denominator in their reputation is the word, “trusted.” After all, if a person desires to become a philanthropist, certainly trust is of major interest. Sarah McKinney schooled Rotarians in Madison County Friday about various ways a philanthropist-to-be could make sure his dollars do the most good in his community.
The Athens Area Community Foundation does grant writing for philanthropists and counsels them on various ways of giving. One size does not fit all when it comes to giving. The AACF teaches about various ways of giving while making the most out of the dollar including donor advertised, designated funds, field of interest, scholarship funds, and agency funds. All of these choices can become overwhelming for a person who just wants to help others. And that’s where the Athens Area Community Foundation can help. An example is the Vivian and Mamie Fisher Education Fund. Dexter Fisher grew up having to work harder than some other people to become the citizen and philanthropist he is today. He wanted to make a difference for children growing up having to fight their way out of similar circumstances in order to succeed in life. Working with the Athens Area Community Foundation, he established a fund for underprivileged children and is changing the world one child at a time. The Shropshire Family Fund is Pam Shropshire’s philanthropic effort giving money every month to recipients who are in need of assistance.
The AACF has assisted local efforts like the Madison County Food Bank, MOAS, CAMP HORAY, and Extra Special Children. They helped “Dawgs for Pups” organize a renewable fund for getting internet to children who did not have access to it at home. And they assisted the Empty Stocking Fund in raising over $65,000 to help children in need experience a good Christmas season.
Having the funds to help others is certainly a gift in itself, but knowing how to do it safely is important. And that’s what AACF is working toward. For more information about how to grow giving, call Sarah McKinney, President and CEO, at 706-357-7148 or contact her at smckinney@athensareacf.org. She wants to help you grow giving.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.