No student wants to go to school on Saturday. But think again.
A new program, FinLitFound (Financial Literacy) is the brainchild of Mike Williams who is a financial advisor with Edward Jones. He knows too well how easy it is for young people to get in debt before they have a chance to learn about their finances. His mission with this course is “Empowering Generations through Financial Understanding.”
“We are in a financial crisis in the U.S.,” he told Rotarians.
The total amount of student loan is $1.5 trillion with a total number of borrowers being 44.7 million with the very sad student default rate being 11.4 percent. The student loan rate surpasses credit card debt and auto loan debt combined with 70 percent of college seniors having some amount of student loan debt. The average amount of student loan debt held at graduation is $25,550. These statistics are made even more frightening with the information that 40 percent of the U.S. workforce is now freelancing or working on call without steady jobs. Freelancing, or contracting, presents new challenges concerning taxes, healthcare and other benefits not offered to this group.
FinLitFound, the Saturday course uses the HSFPP (High School Financial Planning Program) curriculum and covers: budgeting and saving; borrowing and the responsible use of credit; compound interest; investment and time value of money; insurances; and paying for college.
At the end of the course, a group of adults who sit on the board of directors for FinLitFound will decide on one student who has done well in the course. This student wins a $2,500 scholarship, but every student who attends wins big with an understanding of finances which will take each student through life helping them make intelligent decisions about money. To take the course a student must be a resident of Madison County and have plans to enter advanced learning institution. Anyone interested in learning more about this course can visit FinLitfound.org or contact Mike Williams at 706-795-5940 or at mikewilliams@edwardjones.com.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
