The Rotary Club of Madison County recently installed a handicap ramp for Bob Doster.
The ramp followed a donation from Kerry and Angie Callaway, who donated a long aluminum ramp to the Rotary Club of Madison County recently. The club installed part of it for Liza Barbers.
Rotarian Wesley Chandler was then contacted by Bob and Erna Doster, who requested a ramp. Rotarians Anthony Dove and Ed Brown determined that the rest of the aluminum ramp was suitable for their needs and the club gave it to them.
Ray and Jon Brooks installed the 4x4 metal platform and a 20-foot ramp on March 27 for Doster. The Dosters have been residents of Madison County since 1969. She was a teacher at Ila Elementary School for 25 years.
Bob was a property and casualty insurance salesman for Smith Boley Brown Insurance. He has developed dementia and has progressively gotten weaker until he was unable to go up and down the steps.
They both love the outside and were unable to get out of the house without a ramp. They said they were extremely thankful to all who were involved, and gave a donation to the Rotary Club to help the club construct another ramp for someone else.
