The Franklin County High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th reunion from 2 to 5 p.m., Sept. 11 at the Carnesville Community Center at 961 Hull Ave.
The cost is $35 per person. Send checks to FCHS Class of 1971, Andrea Eskew Lunsford, 231 Pine Oak Drive, Martin, GA 30557. RSVP is requested ASAP.
