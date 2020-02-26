Julie Sartor updated the Rotary Club of Madison County Feb. 21 on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a club in many schools in Georgia.
Sartor is the area representative of the Broad River Area, which covers five counties including Madison County. She shared the mission of the club as: “To lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Christ and the church.”
This organization is strictly volunteer but provides, for athletes and students who choose to participate, an opportunity to add to the Christian opportunities their home church offers. The groups that meet are called “huddles” and vary from area to area. A new “huddle” in Madison County is the girls’ volleyball group, but “huddles” exist for coaches, football players and other athletic areas.
During the summer, the FCA runs several different camps which, last year, gave out 190 Bibles to athletes. Camps such as “Winter Recharge, “Volleyball Team Camp,” “St. Simons Leadership Camp” and “Coaches and Family Camp,” use the summer to keep athletes involved in the Christian experience.
Sartor said anyone interested in this project should call Mike Osborne, the area director, at 706-614-3441, for more information.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.