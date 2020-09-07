The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has announced its September “Business of the Month” — the Madison County School System.
“The Chamber is extremely appreciative of the Madison County School District's ongoing support of the Chamber,” said Chamber Director Anna Strickland, representing the Chamber’s membership development committee, which chooses the “Business of the Month.” “From being a 2020 Platinum Level Sponsor, a funding partner and housing the Chamber office, we are humbled by their contributions that enable us to better serve our membership and the community.”
The Chamber praised the efforts of Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams, Superintendent of Madison County Schools, noting that he “devotes his time, energy and talents to the Chamber and this community by serving as the vice chairman of the Chamber Board.”
“It's no secret that Madison County boasts one of the strongest school systems in Georgia, and the Chamber's Workforce Development and Education Committee seeks each and every opportunity to promote our school system and partner with them on various workforce development initiatives,” said Strickland.
A few of those initiatives include the annual Chamber Scholarship in honor of the Class of 2020, the MadiCo Made Workforce Job Shadowing Day, the MadiCo Made Career Signing Day, and the MadiCo Made Workforce Spotlights in the paper highlighting Chamber members “that are also exceptional partners in the Work-Based Learning program.”
“This school year is certainly unusual, and administrators, teachers and support staff have risen to the challenge of providing quality education while prioritizing everyone's safety,” said Strickland. “If you have not already done so, please take time to thank our school system for going above and beyond to serve our community exceptionally.”
