John Scoggins told Madison County Rotarians a story Friday morning.
It was a story of revolt, of struggle, of horror, and ultimately, the price of freedom. John was only 25 and a 1st Lieutenant in the Army when he learned what freedom cost those who desire to be free. He was on the way to Germany to join the 14th U.S. campaign when new orders arrived that changed his life and taught him the biggest lesson he’d ever learn. Instead of Germany, he was sent to Fort Dix in New Jersey and assumed he would not be seeing much action. He was wrong.
On October 23, 1956, and lasting until Nov. 10, the revolt against Russia in Austria sent 250,000 refugees to Hungary where they witnessed over 3,000 deaths. Because both Austria and Hungary had pledged neutrality to Russia, their military forces could not be involved, and the refugees were stranded with no organized path to freedom.
Still a 1st Lieutenant, John got a phone call with orders to go to a certain place, a particular room, at a certain time — no explanation. When he arrived at this top-secret meeting room, he saw high-ranking officers and civilians with important jobs such as the Department of Defense, the U.S State Department, pilots with The Flying Tigers, etc. The man at the podium looked at John, and with a very short explanation, told him he was to be in charge of getting 16,000 refugees from Hungary to the United States and to safety. Refugees were by that time, living in tent cities having escaped to Hungary with all they owned in a single suitcase or basket. They called this mission “Safe Haven.”
The problems this group met were many. No one in the room had any experience with an escape mission, the communication techniques were few and had to be secret. The vetting procedures were problematic, and medical needs were many. As Mafia began to profit from several areas, their involvement created new struggles, and after the mission of escape was over, new problems arose such as relocating these people and even having to send some undesirables back. But through all these responsibilities and trepidations, John learned an important lesson. He saw people struggle to be free, and he saw men and women, go hungry. He saw the desperation and determination of people who had to leave their homes and all their possessions to come to a new and strange country. What John saw up close was the price of freedom.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
