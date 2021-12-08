It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Can you believe Christmas is almost here once again? Everyone at the Madison County Senior Center loves the holiday season and we have decorated our facility to show off our holiday spirit! The end of the year is a great time to reflect on all the events past; we all have so much to be grateful for this and every year.
November was a month to remember at the Center. We celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday by hosting a delicious lunch with ham, turkey, dressing and all the fixins’. We all ate until we could eat no more! We would like to send out a special thank you to James Russell for donating our Thanksgiving ham, Kevin King and family for donating the turkey and Cake and Candi By Brandi for our delicious dressing. Our feast would not have been complete without their help.
The festivities in November may seem like a tough act to follow, but this month will not be short on excitement. We kicked off the first week of December with wonderful music provided by the Trammell Family and an exciting game of Bingo hosted by the Pilot Club ladies. On Dec. 7 we took a trip to Athens to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts and eat lunch at Classic City Eats. On Dec. 10, we will have “Pajama Day” here and enjoy a Christmas celebration just like the ones of our childhood with an old- fashioned Christmas.
On Dec. 14, we will don our green attire for Grinch day and play Christmas Bingo. Our “Tacky Sweater” party will be on Dec. 16 complete with devotions by Mr. Larry and we will finish the Christmas season out with our Christmas party on Dec. 17 with caroling on the 21st. Sprinkled throughout the month are different themed days to assist with the all fun and excitement. Be sure to check out our calendar for more details. The Center will be closed Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 and will reopen Jan. 3. We will offer our “Moving with Mandy” exercise program Dec. 9 and our Tai Chi program will take place Dec. 16 this month. As always, our gym is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all of those looking to burn off the extra holiday pounds!
Skilled in playing Bridge? Looking for a bridge group to join in to share your love of card playing with? The Madison County Senior Center is looking to start a bridge group in the New Year. If you are interested, please contact us at 706-795-6250 for more information.
Join us in our parking lot Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for our Holiday Market. We will have numerous vendors set up so you can shop for all of your holiday gifts from local small business owners! In addition to our market we will also have a ceramic painting class inside our building beginning at 11 a.m. You can register to paint your choice of a ceramic vintage Christmas tree or a gingerbread house by going online at https://christmas-painting-party.cheddarup.com or you can come by the center and sign up before Dec. 10. Each ceramic option is $45 and all proceeds go directly to the senior center. Hot chocolate, cookies and plenty of Christmas cheer will be complimentary that day!
Good things are happening here! Don’t be left out! Call us anytime at (706) 795-6250, or come by Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for more information about the center, details about becoming a member or for a tour of our facilities, including our gym. You can also check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/ to learn more about our services and how to get involved. We have several volunteer opportunities and would love to hear from anyone regardless of age.
Jennifer Lastinger is the assistant director of the Madison County Senior Center.
