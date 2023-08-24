The Madison County Senior Center will be hosting its inaugural Zombie 5K Color Fun Run in conjunction with the Madison County Recreation Department’s Halloween in the Park.
The color run will take place on Oct. 27 at the Sammy Haggard Park football field located at 1345 Hwy. 98 W, Danielsville. Check-in starts at 4:45 p.m. and the race starts at 6 p.m. The entry fee without a race shirt is $25 and with shirt is $30.
If you purchase a shirt, they will be white. As the race is a color run, Halloween colors will be thrown throughout the course.
There will be a timer and awards given out for the following male and female age groups: youth (12 and under), 1st and 2nd; teen (13-19), 1st and 2nd; young adult (20-49), 1st and 2nd; older adult (50-69), 1st and 2nd; and senior adult (70 and older), 1st and 2nd. Awards will also be given out for the overall top two finishers.
All proceeds will benefit the Senior Center and its services that benefit senior adults in the community.
For anyone interested in sponsoring the race, contact the Senior Center directly at 706-795-6250 or ktyner@madisonco.us. Sponsorship opportunities help to fund the organizing of the event including awards, door prizes, a race timing system, complimentary water for each race participant and dye packets for the color run. The deadline to be a sponsor is Sept. 30.
