The Madison County Senior Center will be hosting its inaugural Zombie 5K Color Fun Run in conjunction with the Madison County Recreation Department’s Halloween in the Park.

The color run will take place on Oct. 27 at the Sammy Haggard Park football field located at 1345 Hwy. 98 W, Danielsville. Check-in starts at 4:45 p.m. and the race starts at 6 p.m. The entry fee without a race shirt is $25 and with shirt is $30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.