It’s almost March and hopefully all the cold, rainy winter weather is behind us.
The Madison County Senior Center is ready for spring and is continuing to grow and February was filled with lots of fun. We partied for Valentine’s Day and then again for Mardi Gras, where we played lots of games and of course enjoyed good food. Mixed in with all of our parties was a trip to the movies where we enjoyed watching Little Women. We enjoyed listening to several informational programs and our gospel group came to visit.
The Center is continuing to offer great fitness programs. Tai Chi is held the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 10 a.m. and on March 19 Mandy Wagner will be leading an exercise class called “Moves with Mandy.” We thoroughly enjoyed Moves with Mandy in February and encourage everyone to come get moving in March.
We are gearing up for spring with lots of fun activities next month. On March 10, we will have a visit from our friends at Comer Elementary school to sing for us. We will end the week with a trip to the voting polls on March 12 so that our members can participate in early voting.
We look for any reason to party here at the center so we will of course celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 17 with a fun party. Join us on March 20 for our painting class where we will paint a pretty spring time canvas. The cost for this activity is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
We have lots more fun activities sprinkled throughout the month of March, whether it is National Oreo Cookie Day or Dr. Seuss Day, we have something fun to offer. Don’t get left out of the fun.
We will have a meeting on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at the Center for anyone interested in joining our travel club. We hope to take several overnight trips including one to Niagara Falls in the coming year. Come check out what we have going on and give us some input on what you are interested in. If you are interested but unable to attend please give us a call for more information.
We are steadily preparing for our annual greenhouse sale in April. Staff members, Center members, and some amazing volunteers have been working daily to get the beautiful plants and delicious veggies ready to sell. Our greenhouse sale is scheduled for April 13 – 18, with times to be announced.
We will also offer a special Mother’s Day sale this year in May for all of those wanting to buy some gorgeous flowers for your special loved one.
We have several fun activities planned on this month’s calendar and would hate for you to miss out. Membership at the Center is only $40 per year, gym membership is $50 per year, and lunch only costs $2 if you choose to eat with us. All of our senior outings are only $5 for members.
For our senior outing in March, we will travel to Lavonia to eat at 211 Main Street for some delicious lunch and wonderful desserts.
Good things are happening here, so don’t be left out. Call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or come by Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for more information. You can also check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/. We look forward to hearing from you.
Jennifer Lastinger is the activity director for the Madison County Senior Center.
