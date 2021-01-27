Happy New Year!
What a year 2020 turned out to be. The Madison County Senior Center is ready for 2021 with the hope of it being better and more joyful year for our community.
December was a very busy month for us. We celebrated the Christmas holiday all month long. We dressed in silly Christmas socks and adorned our tacky sweaters. We watched Christmas movies and drank lots of hot chocolate. We played Bingo with the Madison County Pilot club and finished off with a Christmas party and some karaoke. We were blessed by many community members during the holiday season.
We would like to send out a thank you to the Pilot Club for a great game of Bingo with some awesome prizes. Thank you to Natasha Dove and all of the individuals who helped her for the donation of some Avon goody bags which kept our hands nice and soft. A special thanks also to the Madison County Ladies Homestead group who donated lots of Christmas goodies for our members and made sure each person had a special gift to take home. We are truly lucky to have so many caring community members surrounding us!
As 2020 came to a close, we had the honor of celebrating Doris Tolbert’s retirement as she finished out her 25 years of service to the Madison County Senior Center. Doris was the first friendly face you saw as you walked into our center for many years and always had a sweet word of encouragement for each person she served. Her loyal service is unmatched and we thank her for 25 years of love, hard work and friendship. The center will definitely miss Doris and we cannot wait to hear of her travels. We wish you many happy years of retirement Doris.
January starts the count-down to one of the senior center’s most successful annual fundraisers. The annual greenhouse sale will be held this spring. Seniors and staff alike are already planning what will be planted for the sale. Over the next few months, seeds will be planted, flowers will take root and we will be hard at work to ensure some great options for your spring garden. This fundraiser is largely successful because members of the community donate their time, seeds and soil. We are extremely grateful to our community for their help. We are still in need of soil, seeds and potting materials. If you would like to donate any items for our greenhouse, please bring them to the senior center during our business hours before Feb. 19. If you have any questions about our plant sale, what items we could use, or would like to donate your time to help us, please give us a call or check out our Facebook page. Be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming announcements about when our sale will be this coming spring. We cannot express our gratitude enough to the Madison County Ladies Homestead group who has graciously volunteered to help us with our greenhouse adventures.
We have several fun and informative activities planned for the month of February and would hate for you to miss out. David Smith will host his monthly Devotions with David in our media room on Feb. 2. On Feb. 4 Mandy Wagner from Medlink will begin our day at 10 a.m. with her monthly exercise program Moving with Mandy followed by a presentation from Trisha Jones at 10:30 a.m. Trisha is a nurse at Medlink who will give us helpful information about the Covid vaccine and answer any questions about the vaccine anyone may have. On Feb. 11, we will have our annual Valentine’s Day party. On Feb. 16, Mr. and Mrs. Chitwood will entertain us with some gospel singing followed by the Trammel Family on Feb. 18. We will have a Senior Defense Class on Feb. 25 taught by Brandon Moss from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Our Tai Chi class will be held on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. Throughout the month of February, we will work in our greenhouse to begin planting for our spring sale.
January is a time of new beginnings and fresh starts. We have something to offer everyone for those New Year’s resolutions you may have committed to. For those health conscious resolutions, we offer Tai Chi classes on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. Or come be a gym member and check out our gym that is currently open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We even serve a healthy lunch daily at 11:30 a.m. for only $2. If you made the decision to be more active and make new friends, there is a spot for you also at our center where there is always something to do and friendly face to talk to!.
Good things are happening here. Don’t be left out. Call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or come by Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can also check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/ to learn more about our services, activities, COVID protocol and how to get involved. We have several volunteer opportunities and would love to hear from anyone regardless of age.
Jennifer Lastinger is the Madison County Senior Center assistant director.
