The Madison County Senior Center released its activity calendar for November.
Friday, Nov. 15 brings Birthday Bingo (with “Rodney from Integrity”). The following week begins with billiards, puzzles and cards at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, followed by a gospel singing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and “Thanksgiving Tales” at 11 a.m. Billiards, puzzles and cards will be available at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22 brings a bake sale, painting class and a UGA Extension Service program (with Brad). The final week of the month will feature billiards, puzzles and card games on Monday, Nov. 25, a special Thanksgiving luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and billiards, puzzles and card games to end the early week on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The center will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
Birthdays for November include: Carol Dennis (Nov. 2), Jeanie Kip (Nov. 11), Lavonda Fyock and Gerald Guntharp (Nov. 14), Isabel Avalos (Nov. 18), Lorriane Johnson (Nov. 19) and Margaret House (Nov. 25).
The senior center is open Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch is served each day at 11:30 a.m. Call 706-795-6251 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.