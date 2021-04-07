Spring has sprung here at the Madison County Senior Center and we couldn’t be more ready for the beautiful weather. This is the perfect time to come get involved at the senior center. We are gearing up for summertime fun and enjoying every pretty spring day we get.
We will kick off the spring season by hosting our annual greenhouse sale. Last year, this fundraiser helped raise over $2,000 for the senior center. This money goes directly to serving our center members. Please plan to stop by April 17–22 to check out our excellent selection of decorative plants, flowers and veggies. This year’s sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Wednesday and on Tuesday and Thursday we will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to give everyone a chance to come by and check us out. The sale will take place inside our greenhouse behind our building. We will observe social distancing and we ask that you please wear a mask. We look forward to seeing everyone.
The center would like to send out a huge thank you to MedLink in Colbert for hosting our recent Covid 19 vaccine clinic. Many of our center members, Meals on Wheels clients and community members finished out the month of March with their first dose of the vaccine. MedLink was so kind and worked hard to make sure everyone was well cared for. We are thankful that MedLink was able to help so many of us out and we look forward to our second round of vaccines on April 23.
We started April off with an exciting Easter party complete with lots of sweet treats and a wonderful lunch provided by The Pig restaurant. The center has many fun events planned for April and we would love for you to join us. David Smith will be at the center on April 6 for his monthly devotional in our media room. If you are looking for an exciting game of Bingo, join us on April 13. We are looking forward to the Trammell Family visiting with us to sing on April 8, as well as our Moving with Mandy exercise program on April 15. Our salon will open back up this month on April 15and Chrissy Belk will be here to get us all fixed up for spring. On April 16 we will have a painting class where we will be painting a spring picture on a canvas. The price for this class is $5 for members. On April 22, UGA will stop by for a nutrition program. We are excited to say that on April 29, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department will host our members at their training facility for a Firearms for Seniors Class where local deputies will help teach members some valuable gun safety lessons.
Our gym is currently open Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. As a special treat, our gym will also be open Friday April 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have a Tai Chi class in our fitness room April 8 and April 22 at 10 a.m.
Good things are happening here. Don’t be left out. For more information, call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or come by Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can also check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors to learn more about our services and how to get involved.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Jennifer Lastinger is the Madison County Senior Center Assistant Director.
