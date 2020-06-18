Summer is finally here.
And even though the Senior Center has been closed to the public since the middle of March, we have been busy at work on the inside. We have been delivering meals to our homebound seniors as well as handing out food boxes to our Senior Center members weekly.
We have missed seeing our members daily and we are looking forward to being able to get things back up and running like normal.
Covid-19 really put a damper on our spring and early summer activities, but never fear, there are more fun activities in store for the coming months. We tentatively plan to reopen on July 13 and we will be utilizing all CDC health guidelines.
We are planning a big kick off Luau party for our members on July 14, complete with a visit from the Kona Ice Truck and lots of other fun surprises. The Kona ice truck fun is not limited to just our senior center members. We invite the community to come out and visit the Kona ice truck and get a snow cone beginning at 11 a.m. Be sure to check out our Facebook page for updates.
To kick off the summer right, we have several other fun activities in July. Brad from UGA will be visiting with us in July with an informative program to get us back in routine. Our Tai Chi classes are continuing to be offered at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Thursday of every month with the first class resuming July 23. Our gospel singing group will be paying us a visit on July 21 and we will have a game of Bingo on July 23. We will have a painting class on July 30, where we will paint planters. This class is $3 for members.
If you are looking for a way to volunteer in your community, we are seeking Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers and would gladly welcome your assistance. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Senior Center and we will get you set up to deliver meals to our homebound seniors.
Good things are happening here. Don’t be left out. Call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/ to learn more about our services and how to get involved. We look forward to hearing from you.
