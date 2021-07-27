The seventh-annual Bark & Wine, Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s signature fundraising event, is back after a year’s delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held Sunday, August 15. This popular one-night event features local wines, dinner provided by Carrabba’s Italian Grill of Athens, desserts from Mama’s Boy, live music from Nathan Sheppard, silent and live auctions, raffles and more.
This year’s event will feature approximately 100 donated items from regional partners in Madison, Athens-Clarke, Oglethorpe, Oconee, Elbert, and Franklin counties including items such as two one-week resort stays in Cancun; original artwork by local artists Will Eskridge, David Morgan, and Paul Bendzunas; memorabilia from local music legends R.E.M. and Widespread Panic; a UGA football signed by Kirby Smart; tickets to popular Atlanta attractions such as Zoo Atlanta and the Atlanta Botanical Garden; gift baskets from local vendors like Pawtropolis, Oscar Bites, Athentic Brewing Company; a Braves ticket package; one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry; and so much more, organizers said. A complete list of items is available online, and more items are being added daily. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door and can be purchased at MOAS or online, at Happy Tails Playhouse, or at The Dog House Too.
All proceeds from the event go directly back to the care of unwanted and abandoned animals in the community, shelter officials noted.
“MOAS takes in approximately 2,800 animals each year and plays a critical role in the region by providing, among other things, one of the only locations where pet owners can take advantage of regular low-cost vaccine and spay/neuter clinics, including free spay/neuter surgeries through this year’s grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation,” shelter officials said. “The shelter is committed to supporting the neediest families in our region through low-cost clinics and a free community food bank. The Bark & Wine also helps raise funds to treat sick and injured animals that are brought to the shelter like Clyde, a sweet puppy who developed a mysterious illness (likely autoimmune) that necessitated thousands of dollars in treatment and diagnostics this past fall, or two kittens who came in with significant injuries, one with a broken leg (Earl) and another with a leg with severe nerve damage (Sire) that ultimately had to be amputated.”
All of these animals might be euthanized immediately upon arrival at a different shelter, officials added.
“Fundamentally, pet overpopulation is a community problem, and MOAS cannot succeed without community support,” shelter officials said. “The Bark & Wine provides a fantastic opportunity for animal lovers to support the shelter while enjoying a fun evening of entertainment, great food and excellent wine.”
More information is available at www.moaspets.com/barkandwine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.