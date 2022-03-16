The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has recognized its “Pets of the Week.”
Mannie, a 2-year-old Kelpie mix, is the MOAS “Dog of the Week.” He weighs 36 pounds and is very active, shelter officials said.
“Mannie is an awesome dog that would do well in just about any household,” shelter officials added. “He would love to go on hikes and do other outdoor activities. Plus he is dog and cat friendly. He was transferred to us from animal control but is now at the shelter and ready for adoption after his neuter. At just over 35 pounds, he is the perfect size pup. Come meet this happy dog.”
Mannie’s adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, up to date vaccines, a microchip and deworming. Call 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment to meet Mannie.
Nixy, a female adult/spayed young adult domestic short-haired tabby, is the MOAS “Cat of the Week.”
“Nixy came in with another adult cat and was nursing kittens,” shelter officials said. “She spent several weeks in a foster home and is now ready for adoption. Her kittens are already going to a rescue, but she is still here/ Nixy is a beautiful tabby that comes with a drama queen personality. She likes attention on her terms. She can be cat friendly but is a little sassy. She is always hungry and will be sure to let you know when she wants to eat. Some of this behavior may be due to being a very good and protective mama and may change after being away from her kittens in a new home. At this time we do not recommend a house with small children for her.”
Her adoption fee is $65 and includes her deworming, spay and up to date vaccines. A microchip can be added for an extra $10. Call 706-796-2868 to set up a meet and greet with Nixy.
