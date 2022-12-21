The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in a total of 184 dogs and cats in November. There were 91 adoptions, 45 transferred to rescues, and six reclaimed by the owners for a total of 142 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes.

“We also had an additional 36 returned from foster homes and 47 going out to foster homes,” said Kathryn Miller, membership coordinator for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. “We continue to be operating at and above full capacity here at the shelter.”

