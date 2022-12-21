The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in a total of 184 dogs and cats in November. There were 91 adoptions, 45 transferred to rescues, and six reclaimed by the owners for a total of 142 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes.
“We also had an additional 36 returned from foster homes and 47 going out to foster homes,” said Kathryn Miller, membership coordinator for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. “We continue to be operating at and above full capacity here at the shelter.”
Miller talked about “King Phillip” in her shelter update for November.
“He is a big, strong, well-mannered gentleman who loves people and seems to have had a home with training prior to coming to the shelter in January 2022,” she said. “He was adopted in the fall, but had to be returned six days later due to a 'run-in' with the family guinea pigs. Here at MOAS we test for dog and cat compatibility, but not guinea pigs! Happily another family fell in love with him in November, and all is working out well, (no pigs). He came over with his family to visit us this past Saturday at the annual Santa Paws gathering, and had lots of fun visiting with staff and familiar volunteer buddies. He even got his Christmas photo with Santa.”
Miller also shared a comment from one of the shelter volunteers now turned foster mom.
"I decided to foster after seeing a post/plea on Facebook for bottle feeders for six puppies,” said the shelter foster mom. “I took three and kept them until they were about 12 weeks [old],” “It was so hard to give them up but knowing I had raised them in a home and they were going to a home made it worth it. Since then I have fostered puppies waiting on transport to Connecticut, a mama kitty with kittens, and currently eight kittens. I continue to volunteer and foster because MOAS has very limited resources and constantly tries to provide the best care possible in overwhelming circumstances.”
