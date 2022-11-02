The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is once again planning its “Christmas With a Cop” to help kids in need have a brighter Christmas.

“Our goal is to be able to give ten less fortunate children a minimum of $200 each to purchase gifts for their family and themselves,” said sheriff’s office officials. “Each child will be paired with one of our local law enforcement officers for a fun morning of shopping and an opportunity for them to build a positive relationship with their officer. Last year we exceeded our goal, and we know this year with the help of our local businesses and our gracious citizens of Madison County, we can do that again.”

