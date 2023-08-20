The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a hot dog sale on Friday, Sept. 1, at SVFD Station 1, located at 2149 Jones Chapel-Shiloh Rd. at the intersection with Hwy. 174.
The hotdog sale will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hot dogs, chili dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase. Also, crafts made by a local artist will be available for purchase.
100% of all proceeds will go to support the fire department services.
“Please come on out, catch up with friends and neighbors and have a hotdog, all while helping to support your local volunteer fire department,” the department said.
Also, the Shiloh Community VFD is looking for citizens willing to become volunteer firefighters and help protect the community. If you have any questions or want to learn what you can do to support your local VFD and help your neighbors throughout the Shiloh community, stop by or contact chief McDuffie at 706-340-0000, or email him at Shilohvfd1963@gmail.com.”
