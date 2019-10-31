The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual cakewalk, Saturday, Nov. 9 at Station #1, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The hot dog sale starts at 5 p.m. “Hot dogs, chili, assorted refreshments and cold drinks will be available for sale throughout the evening, as well as multiple chances to win one of the many delicious cakes donated by our community members,” said fire department leaders. “The public is invited to come out for a fun filled night for the entire family.”
Community members wishing to donate cakes may drop them off beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. Station # 1 is located at 2149 Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road, at the intersection of Hwy. 174.
The Shiloh Community VFD is also looking for more qualified volunteers.
Chief Butch McDuffie said “if you don't mind working hard, have the desire to help others, serve your community and potentially earn a pension,” then contact him at 706-340-0000 or stop by Station 1. Meeting times and dates are posted on the outdoor sign at Station # 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.