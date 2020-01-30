The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department will host its first hot dog sale of the year Friday, Feb. 7 at Station # 1 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Hot dogs, chili, assorted refreshments and cold drinks will be available for sale throughout the evening. Station # 1 is located at 2149 Jones Chapel-Shiloh Rd, at the intersection of Hwy. 174.
“The public is invited to come out, join us and help support our volunteer fire department,” leaders said.
The Shiloh Community VFD is looking for more qualified volunteers.
“So, if you don't mind working hard, have the desire to help others, serve your community and potentially earn a pension, contact Chief Butch McDuffie or stop by Station 1,” leaders said. McDuffie can be reached at 706-340-0000 or shilohvfd1963@gmail.com. The department’s meeting times and dates are posted on the outdoor sign at Station # 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.