The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a hot dog sale Friday May 5 at SVFD Station 1, located at 2149 Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road, at the intersection with Hwy. 174.
The hotdog sale will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, drinks and local crafts will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to support the SVFD.
“This is a great family and community focused event,” said Shiloh VFD Chief Butch McDuffie. “So, come on out, catch up with friends and neighbors, have a hotdog and help to support your local volunteer fire department.”
Also, the Shiloh Community VFD is looking for citizens willing to become volunteer firefighters and help protect our community.
“If you have questions, please come out, learn what you can do to help protect your neighbors throughout the Shiloh Community,” said McDuffie, who can be reached at 706-340-0000 or by email at Shilohvfd1963@gmail.com.
