The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a hot dog sale Friday May 5 at SVFD Station 1, located at 2149 Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road, at the intersection with Hwy. 174.

The hotdog sale will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, drinks and local crafts will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to support the SVFD.

