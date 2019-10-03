The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a hot dog sale Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Station 1 at 2149 Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road, at the intersection with Hwy. 174. Hot dogs, chili, chips and drinks will be available for purchase.
“Also, the Shiloh Community VFD is looking for citizens willing to become volunteer firefighters and help protect our community,” Shiloh VFD officials said. “Please come out, have a hot dog and learn what you can do to support your local VFD and help your neighbors throughout the Shiloh Community and Madison County. "
