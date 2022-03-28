The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a cakewalk fundraising event Saturday night, April 9 at Station # 1, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. A hot dog sale will start at 5 p.m.
“The public is invited to come out for a fun filled night for the entire family,” said organizers. “Hot dogs, Chili dogs, assorted refreshments and cold drinks will be available for sale throughout the evening, as well as multiple chances to win one of the many delicious cakes or door prizes donated by our community members.”
Community members wishing to donate cakes, cookies or pies may drop them off beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Individuals or businesses that would like to provide gift certificates, donate door prizes, or make a cash donation are asked to contact Chief McDuffie at 706-340-0000.
“All cakes and door prize donations are greatly appreciated,” organizers said.
The SVFD Station # 1 is located at 2149 Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road at the intersection of Hwy. 174.
The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department is a IRS 501 c 3 certified community service non-profit charity organization, so your donations may be tax deductible. All donations and funds raised are used solely to support the day-to-day operations, vehicle and building maintenance, and equipment replacement / purchases of the fire department. The SVFD is a 100-percent volunteer organization and members do not receive any compensation for their services.
“Additionally, the Shiloh Community VFD is in desperate need of and is looking for more volunteers to become qualified firefighters,” organizers said. “So, if you don't mind working and training hard, have the desire to help others, and serve your community, contact Chief McDuffie at 706-340-0000, email us at Shilohvfd1963@gmail.com, or stop by Station 1 to learn about our program. Our meeting times and dates are posted on the outdoor sign. Please come out to support your local volunteer fire department."
