The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a cakewalk on Saturday night, Nov. 13 at SVFD Station # 1, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
The hot dog sale starts at 5 p.m. Hot dogs, chili, assorted refreshments and cold drinks will be available for sale throughout the evening, as well as multiple chances to win one of the many delicious cakes donated by our community members.
“The public is invited to come out for a fun filled night for the entire family,” organizers said. “This will be our first cakewalk, since November of 2019. Cakes and door prize donations are greatly appreciated…Please come out to support your local volunteer fire department.”
Community members wishing to donate cakes, cookies or pies may drop them off beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Those who would like to donate a door prize can contact Chief McDuffie at 706-340-0000. The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department is a certified IRS 501 c 3 community service non-profit charity organization, so donations may be tax deductible.
“Additionally, the Shiloh Community VFD is in desperate need of and is looking for more citizen volunteers to become qualified firefighters,” department leaders said. So, if you don't mind working and training hard, have the desire to help others, serve your community and potentially earn a pension, contact Chief McDuffie at 706-340-0000, email us at Shilohvfd1963@gmail.com, or stop by Station 1 to learn about the program. The department’s meeting times and dates are posted on the outdoor sign at Station # 1.
The Shiloh Community Volunteer Fire Department Station # 1 is located at 2149 Jones Chapel-Shiloh Rd, at the intersection of Hwy. 174.
