Madison County’s Chris Shupe continues to bring in the awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) for his work with WUGA in Athens.
The program coordinator and on-air host was presented with his fourth and fifth Merit Awards for broadcasting excellence at the Oct. 23 Gabby awards ceremony in Atlanta. The awards marked the 13th time Shupe has been recognized by GAB during his nine years with WUGA.
The station was recognized for “best pandemic coverage,” with Shupe serving as co-host of Athens NewsMatters, and also for the local music show “The Guest List” that Shupe co-hosts and produces, as well as for the “Halloween Spooktacular” episode. The station also recieved an award for best sports feature for a segment on the Ice Dawgs’ goalie.
As a content creator, Shupe is responsible for such notable programs as Sound of Athens, New South Showcase, Classic City Science, The Guest List, The Georgia Health Report, Nothing Funny About Money, The Other Side of The G and the revamping of the stations flagship local news program, Athens News Matters. His involvement has also included the overhaul of the station’s website and the creation of the WUGA app.
Shupe’s individual contribution to local content has been recognized by both state and national media organizations, including eight first-place Gabby Awards, five Merit Awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, two first-place awards from the Georgia Associated Press Media Editors group, one first-place award from the Public Media Journalists Association and a Telly Award and an Emmy nomination for his voice-over work on a local documentary chronicling the career of WUGA pioneer Rob Holmes.
