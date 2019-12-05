The Madison County Journal welcomes the submission of social news events, including engagement, wedding and birth announcements.
Here’s how to have your news published
Engagements/weddings: Photos and information may be submitted by e-mail to zach@mainstreetnews.com or mailed to The Madison County Journal P.O. Box 658 Danielsville, Ga. 30633. Photos may be color or black and white and if submitted by e-mail should be the largest file size available and sent in a .jpg format. Submissions can include a written account of the event or provide the essential information so a staff writer can generate the story. All submissions should have contact information of the sender. Submitted stories longer than 500 words may be shortened due to space limitations, and all submissions are subject to editing for style, grammar and length.
Birth announcements: information may be submitted by e-mail zach@mainstreetnews.com or mailed to The Madison County Journal P.O. Box 658 Danielsville, Ga. 30633. In addition to the baby’s name, information should include the weight and length of the child at birth and names and cities of residence of the parents, grandparents and living great-grandparents. All submissions should include contact information of the sender.
Other social news: Copy and photographs of other social events, including but not limited to major wedding anniversaries (25th, 50th, etc.), class reunions, items from civic or social clubs are also welcome and may be sent by e-mail to zach@mainstreetnews.com or mailed to The Madison County Journal P.O. Box 658 Danielsville, Ga. 30633. Photos may be color or black and white and if submitted by e-mail should be the largest file size available and sent in a .jpg format. Submissions can include a written account of the event or provide the essential information so a staff writer can generate the story. All submissions should have contact information of the sender.
