The Classic City Rotary announces the 2022 Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Award Kick-Off Show set for Feb. 10.
The annual award recognizes and amplifies the creative voices of Athens-area songwriters. The artists — Cindy Wilson and Nolan Bennett, Bo Bedingfield and Lydian Bramblia — will take to the stage Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. for a night of stories and songs to formally kick-off the 2022 Vic Chesnutt Award nominations season.
The annual award, named in honor of Vic Chesnutt, an internationally renowned singer-songwriter from Athens, is presented by Classic City Rotary, a civic and service organization made up of local community leaders. The award is intended to “celebrate the Classic City’s storied tradition of song, reward honesty and bravery in songwriting, and honor and promote Athens’ finest songwriters.”
Online nominations from the community, including self-nominations, are currently open and run until March 20. Songs from all genres of music with a public release date of 2021 by a songwriter residing in Athens-Clarke County or a contiguous county are eligible. A song is considered to have a public release date if it first became available to the public during the 2021 calendar year through release on an album or streaming sites or via posts on YouTube, Facebook, or the artist’s website. Visit www.vicchesnuttaward.com/nominations for more information and to link to the nominations form.
A nationally recognized panel of judges will review the nominations and select five finalists for the award. The 2022 winner will be announced at the Vic Chesnutt Songwriter Award Show to be held April 28 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens. The 2022 winner will receive $1,500 and each finalist will receive $250 from Classic City Rotary. The winner will also receive studio recording time from Amplify at Nuci’s Space and a promotional package from Team Clermont valued at $5,000.
The Vic Chesnutt Songwriter Award Kick-Off Show is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed on the Hendershot’s Facebook page.
