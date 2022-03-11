A spring recycling event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, April 24 at the Madison County Government Complex at 91 Albany Ave. in Danielsville.
“Please join Keep Madison County Beautiful to celebrate Earth Day and take advantage of the free programs,” organizers said.
Services offered include document shredding, medication take back, shoe recycling, clothes recycling, book recycling, batteries, cell phones, chargers and ink cartridges.
For more information, call 706-795-5151.
