A “Spring into Recycling Event” will be held Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the county government complex in Danielsville.
Keep Madison County Beautiful leaders urge the public to celebrate ‘Earth Day’ and take advantage of document shredding (two file boxes free, over two boxes may be charged a fee of $5/box), medication take-back/disposal and many more recycling opportunities
Call 706-795-5151 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.