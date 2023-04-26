A “Spring Tire Amnesty Event” will be held from May 3 to June 3 at the Madison County Transfer Station.
Tires are accepted Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the transfer station at 2100 Colbert Danielsville Road.
The event is for Madison County residents only, no businesses. Up to 10 tires per citizen are accepted. No rims or large, heavy equipment tires.
“Please take advantage of this great opportunity to rid your property of old, unwanted mosquito breeding tires,” organizers said.
The event is funded by a State of Georgia grant through the Keep Madison County Beautiful Program.
For more information, call 706-795-5151.
