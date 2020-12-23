The State Bar of Georgia has announced the selection of Madison County High School alumnus Sarah Bartleson Coole as its new chief operating officer, succeeding Sharon L. Bryant, who retired Oct. 31 after 41 years with the State Bar and 25 years as chief operating officer.
As chief operating officer, Coole will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Bar’s programs that provide services to either the Bar’s membership or to the public, coordinating the implementation of strategic and special projects and performing other strategic management, administration and program functions.
“The Bar’s focus remains on providing value to our members and supporting its staff,” said State Bar President Dawn M. Jones. “This is, at the same time, more important and more difficult during a global pandemic. Our ability to elevate someone like Sarah, with the necessary Bar knowledge and ability to make contributions on day one, is a big deal for the organization and for our members.”
Coole joined the State Bar staff in 2001 and was promoted to director of communications in 2006. The Communications Department, which is responsible for all Bar publications, including the Georgia Bar Journal magazine, media relations and the State Bar website, has earned national recognition under her leadership. She currently serves as the 2020-21 chair of the Communications Section of the National Association of Bar Executives, the largest association of bar executives in the United States.
Coole is a 2001 cum laude graduate of the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia and a 1996 graduate of Madison County High School in Danielsville, Georgia.
“I’m extremely honored to be chosen as Sharon’s successor,” Coole said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. The Bar is a great place to work, and I’m really looking forward to serving Georgia’s legal community in this new role.”
