Sweet Pea (mostly tan dog) and Glen (white and tan) are the featured “Dogs of the Week” at the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS). Sweet Pea is a young adult mixed breed who has been at the shelter for one week.
“Sweet Pea came from a situation where she was one of many outside dogs that had litters of puppies recently and was taken by animal control,” shelter officials said. “This girl is very sweet and bonds quickly to her person. She loves to give hugs and snuggle. She weighs about 45 pounds but needs to gain weight to put her at a healthy level. She would do best in a home where someone will be home often or can take her with them when they leave. She seems dog-friendly, but we always recommend bringing in your other dogs for a meet and greet.”
“Glen is a young adult male neutered terrier mix,” shelter officials said. “Glen is a happy, friendly boy that loves people. He really loves people. He adorably will talk to you to get your attention. He came in as a stray from animal control and has been here for about a month. We believe he may be selective with dogs, but we would be happy to set up a meet and greet with your pups to make sure your home would be a good fit for him.”
Adoption fees for each are $100 and includes their spay or neuter, vaccines, deworming, negative heartworm test and a microchip. Call 706-795-2868 for more information or to set up a time to meet either (or both) of these dogs.
