The officers of the T.J. & Friends Cancer Foundation presented a check to Jacqueline Howell, a cancer patient in Elbert County, Oct. 8.
The check Howell received represented $1 million that has now been contributed to cancer patients in seven area counties: Elbert, Madison, Hart, Franklin, Oglethorpe, Wilkes and Lincoln, by the T.J. & Friends Cancer Foundation since its beginning in 2008.
Events such as car shows, golf tournaments, motorcycle rides, auctions, bake sales and other activities help fund this endeavor. Monetary donations are always welcome. One-hundred percent of all funds received go directly to cancer patients. All checks to recipients are hand delivered by volunteers who freely give their time and pay their own expenses.
To make a donation in Madison County or for further information contact Ramona Booth at 706-297-3283 or Sue Carithers at 706-207-7804.
